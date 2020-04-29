Kourtney Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Clash Over Christmas Morning Plans On ‘KUWTK’

With Christmas coming up in the Kardashian household, clashes brew.

In a clip from this week’s new “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner go at it over plans for Christmas morning.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Offers Lunch With The Kardashian Sisters For All In Challenge

Kourtney insists the morning festivities be held at her place but Kylie wants to shake up that tradition.

“I’m so happy Kourtney decided to host Christmas Eve, but they’re still deciding where they want to spend Christmas morning,” Kris Jenner says. “It’s gonna be interesting. It’s like the battle of the Christmas mornings, who’s gonna win?”

“It really means a lot to me and I would love to keep it at my house,” Kourtney explains. “More than the party, I don’t care to have the party at my house, but I’m happy to if you guys want it there.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Poses With Her Four Kids In Quarantine for At-Home ‘Vogue’ Spread

Kylie, meanwhile, says, “It just doesn’t make sense that Santa only goes to Kourtney’s house. The best part about Christmas morning for me growing up was Santa visits your house… I just want that for Stormi.”

Tune in to a new episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on E!