Kermit The Frog Spreads Joy With Special Quarantine Version Of ‘The Rainbow Connection’

Kermit the Frog is here to spread some joy during this tough time.
The green Muppet belted out a special isolation version of “The Rainbow Connection”, singing the lyrics while playing his banjo.
The clip was part of the #DisneyMagicMoments series and will no doubt put a smile on children’s faces while they remain at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
RELATED: James Gunn Is All In On ‘Sesame Street’ Beating ‘The Muppets’ In A Fight
“The Rainbow Connection” was originally performed in the 1979 flick “The Muppet Movie”.
Fans definitely appreciated the video on Twitter, with many being left in tears.
RELATED: Twitter Users Recast Movies With Muppets And The Results Are Hysterical
One posted:
Another added:
See more reaction below.