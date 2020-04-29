Kermit The Frog Spreads Joy With Special Quarantine Version Of ‘The Rainbow Connection’

Kermit the Frog is here to spread some joy during this tough time.

The green Muppet belted out a special isolation version of “The Rainbow Connection”, singing the lyrics while playing his banjo.

The clip was part of the #DisneyMagicMoments series and will no doubt put a smile on children’s faces while they remain at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: James Gunn Is All In On ‘Sesame Street’ Beating ‘The Muppets’ In A Fight

“The Rainbow Connection” was originally performed in the 1979 flick “The Muppet Movie”.

Fans definitely appreciated the video on Twitter, with many being left in tears.

RELATED: Twitter Users Recast Movies With Muppets And The Results Are Hysterical

One posted:

I’m not crying or anything shut up — Peri (@newyorkperi) April 25, 2020

Another added:

Even just the first few bars and I start tearing up. Damn Kermit hitting me in the feels — Beth #StayHome Corcoran (@RungineerBeth) April 25, 2020

See more reaction below.

Literally the only thing keeping me going rn — whEre’s ThE gIaNt MaNsLeY (@HeresyHappens) April 25, 2020

I needed this today. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fvYCcyVznc — Brian Makes Games (@EriceARoni) April 25, 2020

No stop Kermit this is too lovely why is there water in my eyes pic.twitter.com/ANQ9HDbUes — 🐱Emma Wyton🐱 (@EMUisEMU) April 25, 2020

never wanted to be serenaded by a frog so much in my life until now — Egg (@AllHailTheEgg) April 26, 2020