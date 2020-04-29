Ciara And Russell Wilson’s 3-Year-Old Daughter Gets Special Birthday Call From YouTuber JoJo Siwa

Sienna Princess Wilson had a memorable third birthday on Tuesday.

Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrated Sienna’s big day in style. Obviously, a big birthday bash was out of the question on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, Ciara set up a big spa day for Sienna and gave her a manicure and pedicure.

RELATED: Ciara & Russell Wilson Announce The Sex Of Baby Number 3

Ciara and Wilson went all out with a decorative “Frozen” theme. Snowflake-shaped balloons spelled out Sienna’s name and “Frozen” characters were aplenty, including a big inflatable Elsa. Sienna also received a toy Arendelle castle.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the day was when Sienna received a birthday call from 16-year-old YouTuber JoJo Siwa.

RELATED: Ciara And Russell Wilson Donate 1 Million Meals

“I feel happy,” Sienna said in a video posted by her mom.

Happy birthday, Sienna!