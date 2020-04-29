Lauren Jauregui Goes Off On Rancho Cordova Police For Video Depicting ‘Excessive Force’ Against 14-Year-Old

Lauren Jauregui is speaking her mind about police abuse.

This week the Rancho Cordova Police Department released a statement about footage that was posted online of an officer arresting a 14-year-old.

🚨Call @RanchoCordovaPD at 916-875-9600 and tell them to fire and arrest this officer for aggravated assault against a child. There is no way that an officer would ever do this to a white child. This officer is a danger to the community. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/61X6p840pQ — Ryan Knight 🌹 (@ProudResister) April 28, 2020

The video shows the officer punching the child, pushing them to the ground, and more.

“The deputy attempted to maintain control of the juvenile without his handcuffs and while alone waiting for his partners to arrive and assist him,” the department said. “This type of situation is hard on everyone–the young man, who resisted arrest, and the officer, who would much rather have him co-operate.”

That statement did not sit well with Jauregui, who went on a long Twitter storm calling out the “excessive force” used by the officer and demanding accountability and justice in the case.

Even if this was over marijuana possession, this is excessive force and the blatant disrespect coupled with labeling it as anything but that is an insult to this child and his family. This is disgusting behavior that exhibits the true reason why people do not trust the police. — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) April 29, 2020

individual states, it is completely legal and even boosting state economies. It is obvious that it is OK for white people to make money off of this plant but it is somehow simultaneously a justified reason for assaulting, arresting, and even KILLING black people for “possession” — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) April 29, 2020

as accountable as they would, AND DO, hold civilians accountable, were things we could talk about & rectify instead of ignore & justify, then maybe (but not really) we could get on with a conversation about “not all police”. — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) April 29, 2020

This is an assault case, but I have personally seen videos on my phone of black people getting murdered in cold blood by a trigger happy, racist, SCARED police officer. We are so desensitized to just how UNjust this justice — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) April 29, 2020

entitlement and release a statement of what you are well aware is pure fabricated bullshit. There is VIDEO EVIDENCE. Any lay civilian would be jailed without question by a panel of jurors and a judge. This is ludicrous. — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) April 29, 2020