Lauren Jauregui Goes Off On Rancho Cordova Police For Video Depicting ‘Excessive Force’ Against 14-Year-Old

Lauren Jauregui is speaking her mind about police abuse.
This week the Rancho Cordova Police Department released a statement about footage that was posted online of an officer arresting a 14-year-old.
The video shows the officer punching the child, pushing them to the ground, and more.
“The deputy attempted to maintain control of the juvenile without his handcuffs and while alone waiting for his partners to arrive and assist him,” the department said. “This type of situation is hard on everyone–the young man, who resisted arrest, and the officer, who would much rather have him co-operate.”
That statement did not sit well with Jauregui, who went on a long Twitter storm calling out the “excessive force” used by the officer and demanding accountability and justice in the case.