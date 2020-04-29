Prince William And Kate Middleton Celebrate 9-Year Wedding Anniversary With Stunning Photo

It’s been nine years since Prince William and Kate Middleton said their “I dos.”

Kensington Palace celebrated the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s ninth wedding anniversary by posting a sweet snap taken on their big day on April 29, 2011.

The couple tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in London.

The photo showed Kate wearing her stunning white lace gown, designed by Alexander McQueen’s creative director Sarah Burton.

Their adorable young bridesmaids followed in the snap, along with Prince Harry and Kate’s sister Pippa.

The royals have welcomed three children — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 2 — since their wedding.