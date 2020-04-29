‘Reno 911!’ Is Back To Patrol The Streets In New Revival Series

“Reno 911” is back with “slightly better aim.”

On Monday, May 4, Quibi is debuting a revival of the hit comedy series about Reno, Nevada’s finest.

A trailer for the new series brings back everyone’s favourite stars, including Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Mary Birdsong and Joe Lo Truglio.

The revival sees the squad dealing with pregnancy tests, bridal parties, shootouts, drug busts and more hilarious antics.

New episodes will drop daily.