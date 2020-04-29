Disney Announces All-New ‘The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II’ For Mother’s Day

Disney’s epic singalong special is coming back, just in time for Mother’s Day.

Earlier this month, ABC hosted “The Disney Family Singalong” as a way for Disney fans across the world to access a little magic from their living rooms amid the coronavirus outbreak and nearly 13 million tuned-in.

During the special, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Ariana Grande, Michael Buble and Demi Lovato sang their favourite Disney tunes.

But after the success of the broadcast, the network has announced a Volume II.

Ryan Seacrest will return to host with all-new star-studded performances. Celebrity guests and performance details will be announced soon.

While we wait for “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” to air, Disney has also launched DisneyMagicMoments.com, a website where families can find fun, engaging and free Disney content.

Volume II airs May 10 before launching on Disney+.