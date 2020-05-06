Singers Revealed For All-New ‘Disney Family Singalong: Volume II’ For Mother’s Day

Disney’s epic singalong special is coming back, just in time for Mother’s Day.

Earlier this month, ABC hosted “The Disney Family Singalong” as a way for Disney fans across the world to access a little magic from their living rooms amid the coronavirus outbreak and nearly 13 million tuned-in.

During the special, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Ariana Grande, Michael Buble and Demi Lovato sang their favourite Disney tunes.

RELATED: Disney Gets Backlash For May The 4th ‘Terms Of Use’ Tweet

But after the success of the broadcast, the network has announced a Volume II.

Ryan Seacrest will return to host with all-new star-studded performances, with performers scheduled to be Katy Perry, John Legend, Christina Aguilera, Tituss Burgess, Sabrina Carpenter, Jennifer Hudson and Lang Lang.

In addition, Kermit, Miss Piggy and the rest of The Muppets will open the show, while “Dancing with the Stars” pros Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber and Emma Slater will team up for remote ensemble dance routine set to the Hercules song “Zero to Hero”, sung by Keke Palmer.

RELATED: Niles Fitch Cast As First-Ever Black Disney Prince In ‘Secret Society Of Second-Born Royals’

While we wait for “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” to air, Disney has also launched DisneyMagicMoments.com, a website where families can find fun, engaging and free Disney content.

Volume II airs May 10 before launching on Disney+. Below is the full list of performers and the songs they’ll be singing.

“A Whole New World” – Idina Menzel and Ben Platt

“Almost There” – Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose

“Baby Mine” – Katy Perry

“Beauty and the Beast” – John Legend and Jennifer Hudson

“Hakuna Matata” – Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner feat. Donald Glover and Walter Russell III

“Part of Your World” – Halsey

“Poor Unfortunate Souls” – Rebel Wilson

“Remember Me” – Miguel feat. Christina Aguilera

“Step in Time” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” – Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Hayley Erbert

“Try Everything” – Shakira

“When I Am Older” – Josh Gad

“You’ll Be in My Heart” – Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland

“Your Mother and Mine” – Sabrina Carpenter feat. Lang Lang

“Zero to Hero” – Keke Palmer feat. “Dancing with the Stars” Pros Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber and Emma Slater