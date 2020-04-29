‘The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable – Ever!’ Spin-Off Series Slated For Summer 2020 Premiere

Get ready to relive the most dramatic, cringeworthy and romantic moments from “Bachelor/ette” seasons past.

Although Clare Crawley’s season of “The Bachelorette” has been put on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, ABC has announced a new spin-off series, “The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable – Ever!,” which is slated for a summer 2020 premiere.

This 10-episode event will take Bachelor Nation on a walk down memory lane as they look back at some of the “most dramatic moments ever” in the “Bachelor” franchise history.

“We really wanted to give Bachelor Nation something to watch, and immediately, there was this clamoring and desire from our fans to watch old seasons,” Chris Harrison exclusively tells Variety.

This is all for you #BachelorNation Can’t wait to go back over these classic seasons that made #TheBachelor the most dramatic TV show ever https://t.co/WgqgqluyHW — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) April 29, 2020

Each three-hour episode will see Harrison at the iconic Bachelor mansion, before he looks back at some of his favourite seasons “highlighting some of the most devastating rose ceremonies, passionate proposals, unexpected new arrivals, dramatic meltdowns, biggest breakups, and, of course, the most romantic moments.”

Rose lovers will also get to witness weekly virtual catch-ups with Bachelor alumni.

“‘The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable – Ever!’ is a love letter to our fans who have been with us through some of the most heartwarming, heartbreaking and unexpected moments throughout Bachelor history,” ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said in a press release. “We can’t wait for Bachelor Nation to fall in love all over again as we take this wild journey down memory lane.”

Catch the premiere of ‘The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable – Ever!’ on Monday, June 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.