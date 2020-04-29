Meghan Markle Video Chats With Young Interviewee To Wish Her Luck With Potential Job: ‘My Fingers Are Crossed For You’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are still supporting their U.K. patronages, despite their royal exit last month.

The Duchess of Sussex made sure to video chat with one of the clients at Smart Works, of which she’s been a patron since January 2019, to wish her good luck ahead of her interview.

Smart Works not only helps women find employment with coaching tips, but the organization also gives them free professional clothing for their job interviews.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Reconnects With Women Of Hubb Community Kitchen In U.K. Via Video Chat

Meghan, who is currently living in Los Angeles, told the client, “You seem incredibly confident and prepared. I know everyone here is so excited. When I was reading about what your interests are, and especially you have a big focus in mental health as well, right? Psychology? I think that’s excellent.”

“It’s been such an honour to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they’re doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/5PegGOg7AB — Smart Works Charity (@SmartWorksHQ) April 29, 2020

As the woman in question thanked the former “Suits” star for all of her help, she replied: “Of course! I just wanted to be able to call in and wish you the best of luck and my fingers are crossed for you.

“There’s so much going on in the world right now and to be such a beacon of hope and focusing on getting through it, and all the positivity that we just want to send your way, and to make sure you can get on the other side of this too, and have such a great opportunity there.”

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Volunteer To Deliver Meals In L.A. Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Meghan added of being a patron of the organization, “It’s a pleasure to support them, you see how great they do and how many people they help and that’s what it’s all about.

“I’ve been really proud to be able to be their patron, but it’s an easy yes when you have such incredible women helping you.”

Meghan launched a special capsule clothing collection with Smart Works last September, in collaboration with Marks & Spencer, Jigsaw, John Lewis and Misha Nonoo. For every item that was purchased, one was donated to the charity.