Meghan Markle Video Chats With Young Interviewee To Wish Her Luck With Potential Job: ‘My Fingers Are Crossed For You’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are still supporting their U.K. patronages, despite their royal exit last month.
The Duchess of Sussex made sure to video chat with one of the clients at Smart Works, of which she’s been a patron since January 2019, to wish her good luck ahead of her interview.
Smart Works not only helps women find employment with coaching tips, but the organization also gives them free professional clothing for their job interviews.
Meghan, who is currently living in Los Angeles, told the client, “You seem incredibly confident and prepared. I know everyone here is so excited. When I was reading about what your interests are, and especially you have a big focus in mental health as well, right? Psychology? I think that’s excellent.”
As the woman in question thanked the former “Suits” star for all of her help, she replied: “Of course! I just wanted to be able to call in and wish you the best of luck and my fingers are crossed for you.
“There’s so much going on in the world right now and to be such a beacon of hope and focusing on getting through it, and all the positivity that we just want to send your way, and to make sure you can get on the other side of this too, and have such a great opportunity there.”
Since moving to a virtual service six weeks ago we have delivered 200 hours of support to our clients. ⠀ From the volunteers who have been delivering coaching online to the staff working behind the scenes to make everything run smoothly – the energy, passion and commitment has been overwhelming. ⠀ After her session with the Duchess our client had this to say: ⠀ "I just wanted to say a big 'thank you' to you, the Duchess and the whole team at Smart Works for making this possible for women all around the UK, because to see such work is truly inspiring and uplifting. And thank you for the super useful interview tips – I will be using them for years to come!." ⠀ The Smart Works service is available for any woman who is unemployed and has a confirmed job interview, referrals are made by our employment support partners including women's charities and Job Centre Plus. Our mission is to help anyone who needs it, no matter the circumstances.
Meghan added of being a patron of the organization, “It’s a pleasure to support them, you see how great they do and how many people they help and that’s what it’s all about.
“I’ve been really proud to be able to be their patron, but it’s an easy yes when you have such incredible women helping you.”
Meghan launched a special capsule clothing collection with Smart Works last September, in collaboration with Marks & Spencer, Jigsaw, John Lewis and Misha Nonoo. For every item that was purchased, one was donated to the charity.