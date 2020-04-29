Holly Marie Combs Blames Donald Trump After Her Granddad Dies From COVID-19: ‘He Believed Every Lie You Muttered’

“Charmed” actress Holly Marie Combs has a big problem with U.S. President Donald Trump following the death of her grandfather.

Combs, 46, lashed out at Trump on Monday. The actress announced the death in a tweet and held Trump responsible for why her grandpa did not take better care of himself amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My grandfather died today. He voted for you,” Combs wrote. “He believed you when you said this virus was no worse than the flu. He believed every lie you muttered and sputtered. He died today from COVID-19 one day after his 66th wedding anniversary.”

“You’re a disgrace to the human race,” she continued. “Zero tolerance for Trumpers. Zero. Take it to someone else’s timeline. Not today Satan.”

Combs played Piper Halliwell in the WB series “Charmed” from 1998 to 2006.