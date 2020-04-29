Stephen Colbert And David Letterman Slam Mike Pence For Visit To Clinic Without A Mask

Mike Pence doesn’t seem to think wearing a mask is important.

On Global’s “The Late Show”, host Stephen Colbert slammed the U.S. vice president for his recent visit to the Mayo Clinic while ignoring their COVID-19 face mask policy.

“Hold on, I’ve got a mask for you right here,” Colbert said, holding up his middle finger.

Colbert also pointed out that the Mayo Clinic tweeted out that Pence had been informed of the mask policy.

“Wow, that must have been harsh for Mike Pence to get roasted by his idol, mayo,” the host joked.

Former “Late Show” host David Letterman also spoke out against Pence during an interview with Howard Stern on SiriusXM on Wednesday.

“Now if you go to the Mayo Clinic because you have COVID-19, you really have it,” Letterman said. “He takes time off from his gig as a mannequin, and he’s walking around without a mask taunting these poor people who are bedridden and wearing a mask. To me, that is just taunting people who are ill, to see that guy walking around in his $40 suit walking around in the Mayo Clinic without a mask.”

Letterman also joked that he knows why Donald Trump is also refusing to wear a face mask in public.

“I have a buddy of mine who works at the State Department who’s in charge of semi-secret information and he told me that his whole thing with Trump-y and the mask — he won’t wear a mask because they can’t figure out how to attach it to his hair,” he laughed.

