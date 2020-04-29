Coronavirus Changes Oscars Rules, But Only For Next Year’s Academy Awards

In this Feb. 4, 2019 file photo, an Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP, File)

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced some major changes to the Oscars, but for next year only.

First and foremost, films available through commercial streaming or video on demand (VOD) services will be eligible to qualify in the best picture, general entry and all other specialty award categories at the 2021 Academy Awards, according to an official statement issued by the academy’s board of governors on Tuesday afternoon.

“Until further notice, and for the 93rd Awards year only, films that had a previously planned theatrical release but are initially made available on a commercial streaming or VOD service may qualify in the ‘Best Picture’, general entry and specialty categories for the 93rd Academy Awards,” the statement read.

Here's what you need to know about the #Oscars: – For this awards year only, streamed films will be eligible for Best Picture

– Going forward, the Sound Mixing and Sound Editing awards will be combined into one category: Best Sound For more details: https://t.co/LjBJJHExCN — The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 28, 2020

This exception, however, requires that all on-demand films up for consideration not only meet all other eligibility requirements but also be available through the academy’s members-only streaming site (Screening Room) within 60 days of their official online release.

Typically, it is required that a film must be shown in at least one commercial movie theatre in Los Angeles for a minimum of seven consecutive days with three screenings daily in order to be eligible.

However, because of the efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, cinemas in Los Angeles and across the globe have been shut down.

“The Academy firmly believes there is no greater way to experience the magic of movies than to see them in a theatre. Our commitment to that is unchanged and unwavering. Nonetheless, the historically tragic COVID-19 pandemic necessitates this temporary exception to our awards eligibility rules,” academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson wrote in a joint statement.

“The Academy supports our members and colleagues during this time of uncertainty. We recognize the importance of their work being seen and also celebrated, especially now, when audiences appreciate movies more than ever.”

On a yet-to-be-determined date, in accordance with federal and state government policies, the academy will no longer allow streamed films to be eligible for the Oscars once movie theatres across L.A. and the rest of the U.S. begin to re-open.

Secondly, the academy has made some controversial adjustments to some of its sound, music and international feature film categories, including the merging of sound mixing and sound editing.

On top of that, in order to be eligible for the original score award, scores must be comprised of at least 60 per cent original music. Sequels and franchises will up this number to 80 per cent.

Here’s what some film buffs had to say about the alterations:

Umm… what? There's a clear difference between Sound Editing and Sound Mixing. Sound Editing is the creation of the sounds. Sound Mixing is how they're all put together in one package. I think this is a big mistake. — Christian's Reviews (@MR_C_HANNAH) April 28, 2020

All the people who don't care about the Oscars, or even movies, much, would love that. Just make the show 45 minutes for those folks. Might as well combine the writing categories too. Or just eliminate everything except Lead acting & picture. I feel so bad for the Sound folks. — Equipoise (@happyrhodesfan) April 29, 2020

Terrible that you combined the sound categories still haven't acknowledged stunt performances — C. Walter (@wolfmanwalter13) April 28, 2020

No they're not. Neither are lighting and shot composition or story structure and dialogue, but we don't have separate categories for those, do we? — Хардкуна Матата (@sviraman) April 28, 2020

Best sound is such a generic category. With that logic, how about “best acting” and you include lead and supporting actors and actresses in one? That’s how it feels. Keep sound editing and mixing separate. — juan (@redrumjuan) April 28, 2020

The 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony is currently scheduled to take place on Feb. 28, 2021.

For additional information on next year’s broadcast you can visit the official Oscars website.

