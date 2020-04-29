Haim Releases ‘I Know Alone’ Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Haim has a new music video that strikes a cord during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sister-trio dropped the “I Know Alone” visuals on Wednesday. The song is featured on their forthcoming album Women In Music Pt. III which premieres June 26. The video was directed by Jake Schreier and remotely choreographed with help from Francis Farewell Starlite.

“’I Know Alone’ was always going to be the next song we released, but it feels eerily appropriate given what’s going on in the world right now,” Haim says of the single in a statement published by JustJared. “We hope this song keeps you company.”

Haim is scheduled to perform on Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Wednesday at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT.