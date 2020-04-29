Toby Keith Honours Statler Brothers’ Harold Reid With Acoustic Cover Of ‘Flowers On The Wall’

Toby Keith paid an emotional tribute to The Statler Brothers’ Harold Reid with a cover of one of the band’s most popular songs.

Keith sang an acoustic version of the group’s 1966 classic, “Flowers on the Wall”, during his YouTube quarantine series, “The Furniture Store Guitar Sessions”.

“Boy, we lost a good one. Harold Reid of the Statler Brothers, what a legend,” said the singer, before performing the hit. “Great guy, great entertainer, great singer. What a career. Rest in peace, Harold. Let’s do a Statler Brothers song today.”

Sporting a straw hat and white shirt, Keith performed the hit with a guitar he bought from a furniture store while quarantining in Mexico.

“Rest in Peace #HaroldReid. This one’s for you,” he added on Twitter alongside the video.

Harold, who was the longtime bass vocalist in The Statler Brothers, passed away on April 24 at the age of 80.