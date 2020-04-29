Ariana Grande’s Mom Slams Elon Musk Over His Anti-Coronavirus Lockdown Tweets: ‘Now I Have To Get Rid Of My Teslas’

Joan Grande is furious with Elon Musk.

Grande, mother to pop superstar Ariana Grande, hit back at the Tesla mogul after he went on a rant about the United States’ coronavirus lockdown.

“FREE AMERICA NOW,” Musk tweeted Wednesday. He also shared links to articles about lockdowns, including an opinion piece from Wall Street Journal which argues that the practice hasn’t actually saved lives. “Give people their freedom back!” he tweeted alongside the article.

FREE AMERICA NOW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

Give people their freedom back! https://t.co/iG8OYGaVZ0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

Musk also stirred up controversy after replying “true” to a Twitter user’s comment reading, “The scariest thing about this pandemic is not the virus itself, it’s seeing American so easily bow down & give up their blood-bought freedom to corrupt politicians who promise them safety.”

In response to Musk’s behaviour on Twitter, Joan slammed the CEO.

“How incredibly irresponsible of you,” she tweeted. “And you think you are a person of science and technology… you’re a disgrace!”

She added, “And now I have to get rid of my TESLAs. Oh well… Oh, and you clearly are not very smart!”

How incredibly irresponsible of you…. and you think you are a person of science and technology… you're a disgrace…. and now I have to get rid of my TESLAs… oh well…oh… and you clearly are not very smart! #BoycottTesla — Joan Grande (@joangrande) April 29, 2020

Joan also included the hashtag, “#BoycottTesla”.