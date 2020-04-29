Hugh Grant Surprises 4-Year-Old Cancer Patient By Reviving ‘Paddington 2’ Villain

Hugh Grant just brought back his “Paddington 2” character for a good cause.

This week, the actor revived his Phoenix Buchanan villain from the film to warm the heart of 4-year-old Henry, who was featured in a video dancing to the ending of the movie.

Grant responded to young Henry, with a personal video message in character as Phoenix, who is battling cancer.

Greetings from HMP Wormwood Scrubs. pic.twitter.com/jZnMwakqAU — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) April 27, 2020

“Hello Henry, Phoenix Buchanan here,” he said. “I’m sorry that you’ve been locked up for so long in your house. But, you know, I’ve been locked up for the last five years, and the great answer is dancing, and can I say, your dancing is quite remarkable. I congratulate you from the bottom of my heart.”

Grant also joked, “I wish I could say the same about your dad’s dancing but alas I can’t.”

Henry’s family responded to the video message saying it made Henry’s day.

Speaking to the BBC, Henry’s father Graham Bard talked about going through the cancer fight with his son under quarantine.

“The reasons behind the lockdown petrified us – we were so scared of Henry catching something as he’s so highly vulnerable,” Bard said. “But to be home together for the past six weeks has been phenomenal. It’s the longest he’s been at home since he started treatment.”