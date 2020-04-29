Gordon Ramsay Visits More Remote Locations In ‘Uncharted’ Season 2 Trailer

Gordon Ramsay is taking a another trip around the world.

National Geographic Canada has premiered the first trailer for the new season of “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted”.

“The multi-Michelin-star chef and Ironman athlete continues his adventure across the globe in his relentless pursuit of culinary inspiration,” the official description reads. “Season two follows Ramsay as he embarks on more exhilarating adventures, exploring world cultures through food while he travels across Tasmania, South Africa, Indonesia, Louisiana, Norway, India and Guyana.”

In the trailer, Ramsay visits caves, rappels from a helicopter and more adventures.

“Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted” season 2 premieres on National Geographic Canada June 7 at 10 p.m. ET.