Katy Perry Rocks Onesie With Orlando Bloom’s Face On It During ‘GMA’ Interview

Katy Perry is flying the colours of Orlando Bloom’s face with pride.

The “Roar” singer recently caught up with Amy Robach and Michael Strahan via video chat for “Good Morning America”. Perry proudly represented her fiancé Orlando Bloom by wearing a onesie overwhelmingly adorned with the actor’s face.

“I see you like to keep your dog and your [fiancé] all around you on your hoodie there,” Robach joked. “Yes, my onesie is just his face repeated,” the “American Idol” judge replied to Robach. “I’m repping him while he’s sleeping in with a pillow over his head in the other room, lucky.”

Believe it or not, Perry even wears the onesie outside.

“I wear [my onesie] sometimes to my doctor’s appointments,” Perry, who is expecting a baby girl, shared. “I was wondering who was going to inherit all of my absurd costumes.”

Perry and Bloom got engaged on Valentine’s Day last year. She announced her pregnancy in the music video for “Never Worn White” back in March.