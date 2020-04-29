Colton Underwood Says He Thought COVID-19 Could’ve Killed Him: ‘There Was So Much Unknown’

Colton Underwood continues to be an open book when it comes to discussing his battle with COVID-19.

In a new interview with Dr. Travis Stork on “The Doctors”, the former “Bachelor” revealed he thought he could’ve been killed by the virus.

“I’m blessed and fortunate to have my symptoms be manageable from home, but the fact that I couldn’t walk 15 feet to the toilet without having to sit down and catch my breath I think is still eye-opening for a lot of people,” Underwood shared.

The 28-year-old added: “I’ve never had a respiratory illness before in my life and to have that and couldn’t feel like I could access my lungs was one of the scariest moments.”

Continuing their candid conversation on Stork’s podcast, “The Travis Stork Show”, Underwood opened up about being confused about his sexual identity while growing up.

After growing up in the church and attending a Catholic grade school, the “Bachelor” alum said that the bullying and name-calling he endured taught him to “just keep my emotions to myself.”

“Then that sort of parlayed into my football career as an athlete. So, I was always taught to internalize all my struggles and all of my thoughts and I’ve now learned that that’s not healthy,” he stated.

Continued Underwood: “But, one of those struggles for me was obviously my sexual identity. What do I believe in? Who am I? Who do I like? and I didn’t have experience.”

“I mean, obviously, I had a girlfriend here and there, but I never wanted to take it further just because of faith and my background of wanting to save that for marriage and being told that’s what you do as a Christian,” added the reality star.

This prompted Underwood to turn all of his attention to football.

“I wanted to avoid the relationship space because I didn’t have time for it, I was going to focus on football. At that same time, I was dealing with who am I? I mean I went as far as in my book, opening up about my dad catching me Googling if I was gay or not,” he shared.

Check out his interview above.