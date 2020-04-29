Megan Thee Stallion Drops ‘Savage’ Remix With Beyoncé

Megan Thee Stallion enlisted a fellow “Savage” in Beyoncé for her new remix.

As far as remix collaborations go, you can’t get much better or rarer than a verse from Beyoncé. Megan Thee Stallion released the audio and visualizer for her “Savage” remix on Wednesday. Beyoncé bounces in and out of the track with confident singing and rapping.

The new version features additional verses from both Houston-born artists, while Jay-Z earned a writing credit on the song.

“Savage” is the third single from Megan Thee Stallion’s third extended play (EP) Suga. The original song cracked the top 10 in Belgium, Ireland and the U.S. and it achieved viral status on TikTok.