James Corden Is Back And His Eye Is On The Mend After Minor Surgery

James Corden is on the mend after undergoing what he describes as “minor” surgery on one of his eyes.

After taking two shows off last week, the “Late Late Show” host was back in his chair at home on Monday night and gave viewers an update.

“On Wednesday morning, I couldn’t open my eye, so I had to go and have this… I won’t tell you about it because it’s so… I’ve told like seven people about it and every one of them goes, ‘Ahhhhh,'” he said.

“Thank you for all your ‘get well’ messages, they really did mean a lot to me once I could, you know, physically read them,” he added.

The “Late Late Show” host had written in an Instagram post last week, “Hey, all. I had to have minor surgery on my eye yesterday. I am doing well and recovering, but won’t be able to film new episodes for a few nights.

“Thank you to everyone who has been watching the ‘Late Late Shows’ from my garage,” he added. “I’ll be back soon. Stay safe and well everybody.”

Corden didn’t specify at the time when he’ would be returning to his garage for more fresh “at-home” episodes of “The Late Late Show”. Thankfully it wasn’t too long.