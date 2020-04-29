James Corden Will Take A Break From At-Home ‘Late Late Show’ To Recover From ‘Minor’ Eye Surgery

James Corden is on the mend after undergoing what he describes as “minor” surgery on one of his eyes.

“Hey all. I had to have minor surgery on my eye yesterday. I am doing well and recovering, but won’t be able to film new episodes for a few nights,” the “Late Late Show” host wrote in an Instagram post.

“Thank you to everyone who has been watching the ‘Late Late Shows’ from my garage,” he added. “I’ll be back soon. Stay safe and well everybody.”

Corden didn’t specify when he’ll be returning to his garage for more fresh “at-home” episodes of “The Late Late Show”.

Judging from his post, however, fans should expect him to be back on the air by sometime next week.