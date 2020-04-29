Noel Gallagher Finds Long Lost Oasis Song ‘Don’t Stop’ While In Quarantine

Noel Gallagher unearthed a piece of Oasis history while doing some quarantine cleaning.

Gallagher uploaded an Oasis demo titled “Don’t Stop” on Wednesday. It turns out Gallagher stumbled upon an unmarked CD containing the unreleased song amid a stack of other unmarked CDs.

“Like the rest of the world I’ve had infinite time to kill lately so I thought I’d FINALLY look and find out what was actually on the HUNDREDS of faceless unmarked CDs I’ve got lying around in boxes at home,” Gallagher tweeted on Wednesday.

“As fate would have it I stumbled across an old demo which I thought had been lost forever,” he continued. “I know some of you love this tune so we thought we’d put it ‘out there’ for you to enjoy/argue over.”

The song was never commercially released, but Oasis actually performed “Don’t Stop” during a soundcheck in Hong Kong years ago.