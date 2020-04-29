Britney Spears Losing Weight In Quarantine Because She’s Missing Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has been quarantining in her home since returning from a recent trip to her home state of Louisiana.

In an Instagram post, the 39-year-old “Toxic” singer shared a selfie and a few words.

“I have been quarantining since I got back from Louisiana weeks ago …. so basically I haven’t seen my boyfriend @samasghari in what feels like a lifetime 😭 !!!!” she wrote.

In fact, she admitted she’s been missing her 26-year-old beau so much that it’s actually affecting her physically.

“I have actually lost weight from missing him …. now none of my pants or shorts fit 🙄😳😳 !!!!! Guess that’s what missing someone can do ❤️ …. who else is experiencing this ????!”

Spears and Asghari began dating in 2016, and have been going strong ever since.

Earlier this year, Asghari shared a video of the couple horseback riding in celebration of their fourth Valentine’s Day together.

