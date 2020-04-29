Britney Spears Reveals She Burned Down Her Home Gym: ‘It Was An Accident’

Britney Spears had a bit of an accident in her home gym, and wound up burning it down.

On Wednesday, Spears shared a video on Instagram, sharing her workout routine.

“It was an accident…” she wrote in the caption, “but yes …. I burnt it down 🙈. I walked past the door to the gym and flames 🔥🔥🔥🔥 BOOM !!!!!! By the Grace of God the alarm 🚨 went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt 🙏🏼. Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym 🙄🙄🙄 !!!!! But it could be much worse so I’m grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways.”

In the video, she reveals she hasn’t been in her gym for six months because she burned it down. “I had two candles and, yeah, one thing led to another.”

Meanwhile, Britney Spears has been quarantining in her home since returning from a recent trip to her home state of Louisiana.

In an earlier Instagram post, the 39-year-old “Toxic” singer shared a selfie and a few words.

“I have been quarantining since I got back from Louisiana weeks ago …. so basically I haven’t seen my boyfriend @samasghari in what feels like a lifetime 😭 !!!!” she wrote.

In fact, she admitted she’s been missing her 26-year-old beau so much that it’s actually affecting her physically.

“I have actually lost weight from missing him …. now none of my pants or shorts fit 🙄😳😳 !!!!! Guess that’s what missing someone can do ❤️ …. who else is experiencing this ????!”

Spears and Asghari began dating in 2016, and have been going strong ever since.

Earlier this year, Asghari shared a video of the couple horseback riding in celebration of their fourth Valentine’s Day together.