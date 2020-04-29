‘The Flash’ Star Grant Gustin Opens Up About Lifelong Struggle With Anxiety, Depression

Grant Gustin is getting candid about his ongoing mental health struggles.

The star of The CW’s “The Flash” spoke with the “Inside of You” podcast, hosted by former “Smallville” star Michael Rosenbaum.

“Since probably 4 or 5, I’ve dealt with anxiety, depression,” said Gustin, 30.

“I knew I had always dealt with anxiety, but getting pinpointed ideas about where things started and why you were feeling that way,” he said. “Anxiety is ever-present in my life, for sure.”

He also admitted that a lot the anxiety he felt came from pressure that he placed upon himself. “I’ve come a long way with taking a little pressure off myself… I’ve always been really hard on myself and I still am, but I put way too much pressure on myself early on and got in my way a lot and I think it shows, in my opinion at least, in the work, like how wound up I was and how focused I was on getting it right. It gets in your way for sure.”

Gustin also revealed that his anxiety “rules my stomach,” stating that he “can’t eat the morning before Comic-Con. When I’m really nervous, I don’t eat during the day. It’s really bad. It’s one of the reasons I’m so thin.”