Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello’s ‘Señorita’ Surpasses 1 Billion Views On YouTube

Last year’s song of the summer is clearly still a favourite on all playlists.

“Señorita”, by one of music’s hottest couples, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, reached a new milestone on Wednesday surpassing 1 billion views on YouTube.

The steamy clip went viral in 2019 and kickstarted the romance rumours between the couple. It was a few short weeks later that Cabello and Mendes confirmed their relationship. They’re currently quarantining together in Miami during the coronavirus pandemic.

Two of Mendes’ other biggest hits are also part of billion views club, “Treat You Better” and “Stitches” have also reached the milestone.

Meanwhile, Cabello’s “Havana” featuring Young Thug came close, but “Senorita” marks the first billion views for the former Fifth Harmony member.

The tune also nabbed Mendes and Cabello a joint Grammy nod for Pop Duo/Group Performance.