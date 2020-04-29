Alanis Morissette On #MeToo In The Music Industry: ‘It’s Only A Matter Of Time Before It Has Its Own Explosion Of Stories’

Alanis Morissette believes it only a matter of time before the #MeToo movement hits the music industry.

The Canadian icon, 45, opened up about the sexual harassment that is still happening behind closed doors with The Sunday Times.

“It hasn’t even begun in the music industry,” she said of #MeToo. “Almost every woman in the music industry has been assaulted, harassed, raped. It’s ubiquitous — more in music, even than film.”

She added, “What, sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll? By definition, it’s crass, sweaty and aggressive. But it’s only a matter of time before it has its own explosion of stories.”

And Morissette wants the women to come forward on their own terms.

“First of all, they didn’t wait. Second, they face the threat of losing their job, reputation, or not being believed. At best, it’s swept under the rug; at worst, you are admonished or fired,” she explained. “Female rage gets such a bad rap, but it’s part of being human. Not punching someone in the face, but anger channelled into activism or — heaven forbid — raising your voice, or saying no, or protecting your kids, or being a feminist.”

In 2017, the #MeToo movement was kickstarted after several women came forward with sexual assault claims against now defamed movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein is currently in prison serving a sentence of 23 years for sexual assault.