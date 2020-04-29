Keith Urban Admits He Lost ‘Artistic Confidence’ Without Being Able To Perform Live

Keith Urban paid a virtual visit to Apple Music’s Beats 1 Radio on Wednesday to chat with host Zane Lowe.

During the sprawling conversation, the Australian country star revealed that the cancellation of his live concerts due to the COVID-19 pandemic had left his “artistic confidence” shaken.

“Someone the other day, I just called someone on the phone and they’re like, ‘Hey, Hey, how you doing?’ I said, ‘That’s such a complicated question these days. Would you start with something easier?'” he told Lowe.

“I discovered that I derive too much of my artistic confidence from playing live and being in the studio and when those two things got taken out from under me, it affected my centre as a creative person, so I had to figure my way back to that creative place with confidence,” explained Urban, 52. “That took a little while.”

He jokingly compared his state to a scene in “Dumb or Dumber” featuring Jim Carrey.

“Remember Jim Carrey’s character in ‘Dumb and Dumber’ in the bathroom stall when he’s sucking his thumb, quivering in the corner. That’s about what I felt like for the first two weeks of this whole thing because, especially when it became more apparent we’re not going to be touring for a while,” he admitted.

“I’m just like, ‘Nope. What? No, no, no, no.’ Always toured. Always toured. Must tour. Trying to keep being creative in this new singular realm was a bit of a turn for me.”

The silver lining, he explained, is that having live performances taken away brought him to an epiphany.

“I love playing [guitar],” he declared. “I realized the other day, it’s not just my job, it’s my hobby. And I know that because right now it ain’t my job. I’m not earning s**t doing it. But I’m still playing free shows on the old web here. So apparently I love doing it too.”

Urban certainly seemed to have a good time when he was joined by two musical doppelgangers during his performance for “One World: Together At Home” — watch: