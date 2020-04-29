Chrissy Teigen has become a fan of quarantine camping.

On Wednesday, the “Chrissy’s Court” star took to Twitter to share some adorable photos of her camping expedition with 4-year-old daughter Luna, with the two roughing it in the wilds of their own backyard.

Teigen shared a photo of herself and her daughter, whom she shares with husband John Legend, writing, “best night ever already, really.”

best night ever already, really pic.twitter.com/e4aBVuZWAt — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 29, 2020

There were also headlamps involved.

It’s on. Thank you @yashar for our head lamps and lanterns! pic.twitter.com/Op6m28lP6k — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 29, 2020

In a subsequent tweet, Teigen admitted the camping cuisine left a lot of room for improvement, declaring that the chicken-noodle MRE (a.k.a. meal, ready to eat) was “extremely, extremely bad.”

wow ok so I take pride in the fact I'll eat anything. some really sketchy stuff. and I didn't want it to be this way (I was SURE it wouldn't be this way) but the MRE I had (chicken and noodles) was…extremely, extremely bad — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 29, 2020

On Tuesday, Teigen declared her camping plans to her Twitter followers, seeking out some equipment — and, apparently, a bear costume.

does anyone in the LA area have a not-gas lantern I can borrow? will give a book and a cast iron. tryin to go camping in my backyard tonight and John sent my REI delivery to nyc because he's useless — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 28, 2020