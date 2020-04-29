Chrissy Teigen And Daughter Luna Go On A Camping Adventure — In The Backyard

By Brent Furdyk.

Chrissy Teigen has become a fan of quarantine camping.

On Wednesday, the “Chrissy’s Court” star took to Twitter to share some adorable photos of her camping expedition with 4-year-old daughter Luna, with the two roughing it in the wilds of their own backyard.

Teigen shared a photo of herself and her daughter, whom she shares with husband John Legend, writing, “best night ever already, really.”

There were also headlamps involved.

In a subsequent tweet, Teigen admitted the camping cuisine left a lot of room for improvement, declaring that the chicken-noodle MRE (a.k.a. meal, ready to eat) was “extremely, extremely bad.”

On Tuesday, Teigen declared her camping plans to her Twitter followers, seeking out some equipment — and, apparently, a bear costume.

