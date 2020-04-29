An at-home report from Spanish TV reporter Alfonoso Merlos revealed a little more information than he likely intended.

According to the Daily Mail, Merlos was hosting a live YouTube broadcast of “Estado de Alarma” from his home when viewers saw something he didn’t: a naked woman walk by in the background.

As it happens, Merlos, 42, is dating Spanish “Big Brother” star Marta Lopez — and viewers were quick to notice that naked woman was not Lopez.

In fact, the mystery woman was later identified as journalist Alexia Rivas, 27.

Not only had Merlos apparently broken Spain’s ongoing social-distancing protocols, he was also apparently cheating — or so fans thought.

According to Merlos, he subsequently told a talk show that he and Lopez had been on a break at the time — although he did offer an apology.

‘If you think that my attitude has not been correct or that there are things that I have not done well, I have no problem asking for forgiveness,” he said, “although my goal was not to harm someone else.”

For her part, reported the Mail, Rivas claimed she and Merlos had been dating for three weeks, and he had insisted he was single; Lopez, on the other hand, believed they were still together at the time, but had been apart for four days following a spat. She described the entire situation as “shameful.”