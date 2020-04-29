‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Confuses Ariana Grande For Janet Jackson And Twitter Is Appalled

An unfortunate “Jeopardy!” flub is burning up the Twittersphere after a contestant somehow mistook Ariana Grande for Janet Jackson, despite some obvious clues and even a video.
The clue asked, “As the recipient of the 2018 icon award, she took ‘Control’ and took to the stage in her first live TV performance in nearly a decade.”
This was followed by actual video of that performance, which made it crystal clear that the “Nasty” singer was obviously the answer.
However, that wasn’t the case for the contestant who buzzed in first, answering, “Who is Ariana Grande?”
Viewers of the show were aghast, and took to Twitter to share their disbelief.