‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Confuses Ariana Grande For Janet Jackson And Twitter Is Appalled

An unfortunate “Jeopardy!” flub is burning up the Twittersphere after a contestant somehow mistook Ariana Grande for Janet Jackson, despite some obvious clues and even a video.

The clue asked, “As the recipient of the 2018 icon award, she took ‘Control’ and took to the stage in her first live TV performance in nearly a decade.”

This was followed by actual video of that performance, which made it crystal clear that the “Nasty” singer was obviously the answer.

Between this and the Chaka Khan moment earlier in the week, it’s clear our nation’s nerds are in desperate need of doing some music icon homework. COME ON, ALWIN. #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/DtuTTUmGYO — Bradley Stern (@MuuMuse) April 29, 2020

However, that wasn’t the case for the contestant who buzzed in first, answering, “Who is Ariana Grande?”

Viewers of the show were aghast, and took to Twitter to share their disbelief.

They just showed a video of Janet Jackson dancing and this dude said "who is Ariana Grande?" #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/ttOxTZ7hA7 — misSANDeI (@dunn_ryte) April 29, 2020

I just watched a guy named Alwin on Jeopardy! call Janet Jackson Ariana Grande. What world IS THIS?!?!? #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/CoxpSFcNd8 — Ransom Lewis (@ransomlewis69) April 29, 2020

How do you mistake JANET JACKSON for Ariana Grande? #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/Nc2pv5uRGF — Jessica (@Oline_Marie) April 29, 2020

I'm honestly trying to wrap my brain around how one would think Janet Jackson was Ariana Grande… #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/wv2xDeRbm0 — Joey Bell (CMST-225) (@jumpforjoey_) April 30, 2020

This dude on Jepordy! confused Janet Jackson with Ariana Grande… pic.twitter.com/nTOJtY8lOv — Will is 30!!!!! (@AXEtheMercenary) April 29, 2020

So homeboy saw a long ponytail and thought Janet Jackson was Ariana Grande? I…. what?! #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/gMYSMNuvY0 — Ash (@RedHeadedScot) April 29, 2020