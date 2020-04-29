TV Competition Seeks To Create A New Version Of 1980s Latin Boy Band Menudo

Back in the 1980s, Latin-American boy band Menudo was white-hot, selling 60 million albums over the years and churning through numerous group members (including the most famous alum, Ricky Martin) before disbanding in 2009.

Menudo is now poised to be making a comeback — but this time as a reality competition series.

According to TVLine, Universal Television is developing an hour-long series — tentatively titled “Menudo” — that will aim to “search for and rebuild” the band.

“Saved By the Bell” alum Mario Lopez is one of the show’s exec producers. “I grew up as a huge fan of Menudo,” Lopez said in a statement, “and I’m thrilled to be a part of bringing this iconic band back to the world.”

No word on when the show might make it to television; so far, there is no network attached to the project.

