‘The Masked Singer’ Unmasked: The Astronaut Reveals How The Show Influenced His Upcoming Album

“The Masked Singer” returned on Wednesday for the “Battle of the Sixes,” as the top six contestants returned to the stage for a musical battle royale.

The Frog, The Rhino, The Kitty, The Astronaut, The Night Angel and The Turtle sang their hearts out, while the panel of celebrity “detectives” — including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy, as well as guest panelist Gordon Ramsay — tried their best to figure out the singers’ identities.

After all the songs were sung, it was time for the audience and panelists to vote on who got to move on and who had to go home. Once the votes were cast, it was The Astronaut who was jettisoned into the void of space, despite an impressive and moving performance of One Direction’s “Story of My Life.”

The panel was given one last chance to guess The Astronaut’s alter ego, and while suggestions included Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Ben Platt and Skylar Astin, Scherzinger was the only one who truly seemed sure when she guessed country star Hunter Hayes.

As The Astronaut removed his steampunk-inspired space helmet, he proved Scherzinger correct, much to her delight.

On Wednesday, Hayes spoke to ET about his experience on “The Masked Singer” and opened up about how the show came at the exact right moment in his life.