Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood Perform At Empty Grand Ole Opry

Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood took to the stage at Nashville’s famed Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night, where they performed to an empty venue.

Nashville’s KKTV reported the country stars’ plans to take over the Opry for the venue’s 4,922nd consecutive Saturday night performance, even though there was no audience in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m gonna do some of the greatest country music on the planet. I don’t even know if I’m gonna do any of mine!” Brooks joked of the performance, which was livestreamed on Facebook.

“I’m sure there’s probably gonna be some [George] Jones, there’s gonna be some Randy Travis, some [George] Strait, some [Merle] Haggard.”

He also indicated his wife would likely be delving into some country classics. “The Queen, she’s gonna sing some of the greatest stuff ever, and it could all be hers, too. This is gonna be a fun Saturday night. I’m honoured,” he added.