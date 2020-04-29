Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood To Perform At Empty Grand Ole Opry

Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood will take the stage at Nashville’s famed Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night, where they’ll perform for… no one.

According to Nashville’s KKTV, the country stars will be taking over the Opry for the venue’s 4,922nd consecutive Saturday night performance, even though there will not be an audience in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m gonna do some of the greatest country music on the planet. I don’t even know if I’m gonna do any of mine!” Brooks joked of the upcoming performance during a recent edition of his InsideStudioG Facebook show.

RELATED: Twitter Thanks Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood For Bringing Much-Needed Joy With Live TV Special

“I’m sure there’s probably gonna be some [George] Jones, there’s gonna be some Randy Travis, some [George] Strait, some [Merle] Haggard.”

He also indicated his wife will would likely be delving into some country classics. “The Queen, she’s gonna sing some of the greatest stuff ever, and it could all be hers, too. This is gonna be a fun Saturday night. I’m honoured,” he added.

RELATED: Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood To Perform Live Concert Special On CBS

While there will be no audience, fans can watch it all go down on Facebook. The show will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, while the couple will be checking in with fans on Facebook ahead of the show, at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m.