NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Pays A Virtual Visit To ‘Ellen’, Shares Hope For An Improved America Post-Pandemic

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been receiving praise for his statesmanlike leadership and his demeanour during his daily press briefings as the state of New York continues to be hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During Thursday’s at-home edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, Cuomo drops by for a virtual visit.

During the conversation, Cuomo discusses the unchartered territory and uncertain future of COVID-19, and how people will have to buy into going back to a new normal when U.S. states gradually begin to reopen.

RELATED: Andrew Cuomo On His New ‘Cuomosexual’ Fans: ‘I Think That’s A Good Thing’

In addition, he also opens up about how he is personally feeling the stress of this “hellish situation,” but has hope that American society will emerge renewed and better on the other side of this life-changing pandemic.

During the show, DeGeneres also announces that she partnered with Tractor Supply Company, which is donating $250,000 to the New York State COVID-19 First Responders Fund, which Cuomo established — watch: