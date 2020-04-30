Jimmy Kimmel Viewers Go Crazy As Host Arranges ‘Kangaroo Jack’ Reunion With Anthony Anderson And Jerry O’Connell

Jimmy Kimmel arranged the “Kangaroo Jack” reunion no one knew they needed.
Kimmel no doubt put a smile on viewers’ faces as he arranged for the stars of the 2003 movie — Anthony Anderson and Jerry O’Connell — to get back together for a video chat on Wednesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
Kimmel first spoke with Anderson about how lockdown had been treating him, before he asked the actor which one of his movies he liked the best.
When Anderson got to “Kangaroo Jack”, Kimmel introduced O’Connell, who said he had to escape the house because his kids were obsessed with TikTok.
O’Connell gushed, “Reunited with my man Anthony from the best movie ever made.”
Kimmel even brought on Kevin the kangaroo for the epic reunion.
The get-together got everybody talking online. See some of the response below.