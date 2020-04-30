Jimmy Kimmel Viewers Go Crazy As Host Arranges ‘Kangaroo Jack’ Reunion With Anthony Anderson And Jerry O’Connell

Jimmy Kimmel arranged the “Kangaroo Jack” reunion no one knew they needed.

Kimmel no doubt put a smile on viewers’ faces as he arranged for the stars of the 2003 movie — Anthony Anderson and Jerry O’Connell — to get back together for a video chat on Wednesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Kimmel first spoke with Anderson about how lockdown had been treating him, before he asked the actor which one of his movies he liked the best.

RELATED: Elizabeth Banks Takes Jimmy Kimmel’s First- And Third-Grade ‘Homeschool Quiz’

When Anderson got to “Kangaroo Jack”, Kimmel introduced O’Connell, who said he had to escape the house because his kids were obsessed with TikTok.

O’Connell gushed, “Reunited with my man Anthony from the best movie ever made.”

Kimmel even brought on Kevin the kangaroo for the epic reunion.

RELATED: Dave Grohl Joins Jimmy Kimmel To Give New York Nurse Recovering From Coronavirus The Surprise Of His Life

The get-together got everybody talking online. See some of the response below.

Is this for real @jimmykimmellive?!?! 😱 You guys just made my day. Thank you @anthonyanderson @mrjerryoc for making one of the best movie #KangarooJack Brought back childhood memories 💕 https://t.co/yam7Zqhglv — Victoria ♿️ (@VFlores_02) April 30, 2020

Kangaroo Jack reunion on #JimmyKimmelLiveFromHisHouse 🥰🥰 felt like a little girl. I loved that movie and now will watch with my kids — Melissa (@mel88tay) April 30, 2020

the Kangaroo Jack reunion we’ve all been waiting for #JimmyKimmelLiveFromHisHouse pic.twitter.com/xdPg4E7lVr — Anna Swando (@aswando) April 30, 2020

ONE OF MY FAVORITE MOVIES!! — Carter (@carterthiero) April 30, 2020

AHHHHHH KANGAROO JACK REUNION AMNSJSJDJDUDDJDDJNF MY BRAND pic.twitter.com/wtbCnrTpMB — payton * (@blond3films) April 30, 2020

But for which we are grateful! Watch #kangaroojack trend WAY UP on Netflix. America ❤️s Kangaroo Jack! — Lora Carr (@iLoraCarr) April 30, 2020