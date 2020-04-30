Shira Haas Shows Off Incredible Vocals In Previously Unseen ‘Unorthodox’ Audition Video

It’s not hard to see why Shira Haas nabbed the part of Esther Shapiro in the Netflix series “Unorthodox”.

The 24-year-old shared a previously unseen audition video on Instagram Wednesday filmed in January 2019, showing her belting out Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”.

The actress, who sang “Mi Bon Siach” on the show, nailed the track, showing off her killer vocals.

Shapiro’s onscreen husband Amit Rahav, who plays Yanky Shapiro, said in the comments: “I can listen to this forever.”

“Unorthodox” sees Haas’ character flee an arranged marriage in Brooklyn to start a new life abroad, but her past eventually catches up to her.

Haas recently spoke about having to shave her head for the part.

She told Vogue, “That was the final scene on the first day of shooting. When Maria [Schrader, the director] told me it was going to happen right at the beginning, I was so shocked.

“But, it was great because it really got me into character. Of course, your head can only be shaved once so I knew it would be one take and I had to get it right. I was nervous, but I was willing to do it in order to tell this story.”