Sum 41 Frontman Deryck Whibley Is Living The Dad Life

Deryck Whibley is taking to fatherhood well.
Last month, the Canadian Sum 41 rocker welcomed his first child with wife Ariana.
On March 1, he shared a photo of his new son Lydon Igby.
A few weeks later, Whibley shared another photo of himself on stroller duty and gave an update on his family’s social distancing.
Ariana has also shared photos with little Lydon, writing, “This birthday has definitely been strange with all that’s happening, but you didn’t let it spoil your day. You are my hero and my everything Deryck and I love being stuck in the house with you and our son.”
h a p p y b i r t h d a y d e r y c k . You are the most amazing man I know and Lydon and I are so beyond lucky to have you watching over us. You have always been the perfect partner and now you are an incredible father. This birthday has definitely been strange with all that's happening, but you didn't let it spoil your day. You are my hero and my everything Deryck and I love being stuck in the house with you and our son. 🖤
Whibley and Ariana have been married since 2015.