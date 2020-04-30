Sum 41 Frontman Deryck Whibley Is Living The Dad Life

Deryck Whibley is taking to fatherhood well.

Last month, the Canadian Sum 41 rocker welcomed his first child with wife Ariana.

RELATED: Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley Opens Up About Sobriety And Writing A Song About His Estranged Father

On March 1, he shared a photo of his new son Lydon Igby.

A few weeks later, Whibley shared another photo of himself on stroller duty and gave an update on his family’s social distancing.

Ariana has also shared photos with little Lydon, writing, “This birthday has definitely been strange with all that’s happening, but you didn’t let it spoil your day. You are my hero and my everything Deryck and I love being stuck in the house with you and our son.”

RELATED: Sum 41 Cancel Paris Concert After ‘Explosive Device’ Detonated Outside Venue

Whibley and Ariana have been married since 2015.