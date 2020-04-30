G-Eazy Brings All The Stars Together With ‘Moana’ At-Home Video

G-Eazy’s latest video may have been made at home but it doesn’t skimp on star power.

The video for the new track “Moana (I Miss Obama)”, with Jack Harlow, features clips of the musicians performing at home while in quarantine.

Throughout the video, G-Eazy also FaceTimes a number of stars, including Diddy, Blake Griffin, Jamie Foxx, Ty Dolla Sign, Snoop Dogg, YG, Marshawn Lynch, and more.

Also interspersed in the video are clips of fans singing and dancing to the catchy track.

In recent weeks, G-Eazy has debuted a number of songs, including covers of the Beatles’ “I’m So Tired” and Radiohead’s “Creep”.