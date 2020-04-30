Prince William To Feature In New Documentary About Soccer And Mental Health

Prince William is set to feature in an upcoming documentary about soccer and mental health.

“Tackling Mental Health With The Duke of Cambridge” will see William meet soccer stars such as Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and England defender Tyrone Mings.

The doc, which follows William over the course of a year as he tackles “men’s mental health through the prism of football,” will air on BBC One in the U.K. as part of Mental Health Awareness Week in May.

BBC director-general Tony Hall said, according to Deadline: “Mental health is important — and during this pandemic more important than ever.

“Many people may be struggling alone, they may be worried about maintaining their own well-being or want to better equip themselves to help loved ones.

“That’s why bringing mental health issues out into the open is so important. Our programs aim to do just that.”

William’s latest project comes after he spoke to soccer stars about mental health for “A Royal Team Talk” last year. He launched his Heads Up campaign last May.