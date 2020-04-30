David Letterman Is Happy To Be Quarantined With His Teenage Son

David Letterman is having a good time in quarantine.

This week, the former host of Global’s “The Late Show” appeared on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show to talk about being in self-isolation with his 16-year-old son.

Saying that he’s been happy he can spend time with his son, Letterman remains skeptical about the efficacy of the kid’s online studies.

“Think about you in this situation, if this were you in school, would it work for you?” Letterman said. “Of course not.”

At one point, Letterman’s adorable dog Dutch crashed the interview; the owner revealed he’s trained the pup to bark any time he says “Trump”.

“That’s all we got, Howard,” Letterman joked.

To end off the interview, Stern asked Letterman to share some inspiring words with viewers at home, and he actually delivered.

“Built into the human spirit is a resilience unlike any other mechanism on the planet … we will survive,” Letterman said.