Tom Holland Hosts Online Marvel Pub Quiz And Accidentally Gives Away The Answers

Tom Holland probably needs some lessons in game-show hosting.

On Wednesday, the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” star hosted an online pub trivia game on Instagram, quizzing fans on everything Marvel.

Holland explained that he had written the questions on paper cards so people with hearing difficulties could play along, too.

But in a hilarious flub, Holland had also written the answers on the other side, showing them to the audience each time he lifted a card to read out the question.

“At the beginning when all the answers were on the back I was screaming inside like, ‘Please, someone must tell him this!'” one commenter laughed.

Another said, “That was the best entertainment ever! I couldn’t stop laughing when you accidentally revealed the answers especially the Lego DeathStar. You asked the question then revealed the answer whilst talking about your experience.”

After the show, Holland and his brothers thanked everyone for playing along.