Drake Celebrates 4-Year Anniversary Of ‘Views’ With Studio Footage

Today marks four years since Drake propped up Toronto with his fourth studio album, Views.

In celebration of Views‘ four-year anniversary on Thursday, Drake uploaded studio footage from when he was working on the album. Notably, the song “Feel No Ways” can be heard playing in the studio.

Views was a tremendous success, topping more than a dozen charts and achieving nearly two-dozen platinum certifications globally. The project was also nominated for Album of the Year and Best Rap Album at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

Drake’s Views spawned five singles, including the meme-able “Hotline Bling”, club hit “One Dance”, and Rihanna collaboration “Too Good”.