Jimmy Fallon Shows Off His Impressive Handstand Skills With Shailene Woodley During ‘Tonight Show’ Interview

Shailene Woodley taught Jimmy Fallon her new party trick during an appearance on the latest at-home edition of “The Tonight Show” Wednesday.

Woodley told the host what she’s been trying to accomplish in quarantine: “I am determined to get my handstand down. I know—it’s such a thing right now, Jimmy. Everyone on Instagram, like, all these fitspo people can do handstands and they look cool and I’m just—I’m jealous. I’m really jealous that so many people can do a handstand and I can’t. So, I’ve been trying to get my handstand down.”

“Like, I’ve done one in a pool, maybe?” Fallon joked. Woodley replied as they attempted to nail the move together: “Okay, you have to tuck your shirt in.”

The “Big Little Lies” star went on, “And here’s the rules: All you have to do to do a handstand is just throw yourself against the wall. I put my hands on the floor and I just kick my legs up against the wall.”

Fallon replied, “And that’s it? Just have the confidence?”

Woodley insisted, “Just the confidence. And if you fall, you try again. I think this is what all of the yoga girls on Instagram would say to you too when trying to teach you a handstand.”

As the host perfected a headstand, not a handstand, Woodley cheered, “Oh, my God. You did it. You got it, Jimmy! How are you good at this, too? Can you just not be good at one thing, please? For, like, the sake of humanity?”

Watch the pair also talk about mental health and coping during the COVID-19 pandemic in the clip below.