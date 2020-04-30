Thomas Rhett And Wife Lauren Akins’ Emotional Adoption Story Brings Kelly Clarkson To Tears

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins join Kelly Clarkson for the latest at-home edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

Joining the show virtually from their home in Nashville TN., the couple open up about their busy lives in quarantine with their three daughters: Willa Gray, 5, Ada James, 2, and Lennon Love, two months.

Rhett comes clean about his recent Instagram video in which he fails to imitate Tarzan in their backyard.

“My wife noticed a vine hanging from the tree and my kids were trying to swing on it,” explains the singer. “I was like, ‘Why don’t you let me go try it first just to make sure it’s stable. So I yanked on it a couple times and it felt fine but then I went for it and the limb just snapped in half.”

Things didn’t quite go as planned for Rhett, admitting he thinks he bruised his tailbone.

The couple also share the emotional story of adopting their eldest daughter Willa in 2017.

Lauren met their baby girl during a trip to Uganda and admits their first meeting turned into Willa joining their family forever.

“I was so moved, the second I touched her it was like electric, I was like ‘Oh my word, this little girl had just taken my heart.”

Adds Thomas: “It was such a spiritual thing for me that it just came out of my body and literally two weeks after, we were having home assessments and talking to adoption agencies.”

RELATED: Thomas Rhett Debuts Uplifting New Song ‘Be A Light’ Featuring Keith Urban, Reba McEntire & More

Also during the show, Rhett delivers an acoustic performance of his uplifting new single “Be A Light”, which features Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, Chris Tomlin, and Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott.

Rhett released the song on his 30th birthday last month and announced all proceeds from the sales will be donated to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.