Camilla And Prince Charles Celebrate 100th Birthday Of Veteran Captain Tom Moore

Captain Tom Moore had a truly royal birthday.

The British veteran, who helped raise millions for the U.K.’s National Health Service by walking laps around his garden, turned 100 on Wednesday and was made an honorary colonel.

“Reaching 100 is quite something. Reaching 100 with such interest in me and huge generosity from the public is very overwhelming,” Captain Tom told the BBC. “People keep saying what I have done is remarkable, however it’s actually what you have done for me which is remarkable. Please always remember, tomorrow will be a good day.”

Prince Charles and wife Camilla paid tribute on Instagram to Captain Tom, praising him for his charity work amid the coronavirus crisis.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also posted a video message to Captain Tom, celebrating his 100th birthday.

“Your heroic efforts have lifted the spirits of the entire nation, you’ve created a channel to enable millions to say a heartfelt thank you to the remarkable men and women in our NHS who have all been doing the most outstanding job,” Johnson said.