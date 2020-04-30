Jimmy Kimmel Plays Another Game Of ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ With His Adorable Kids

Jimmy Kimmel was back with another game of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” Wednesday featuring his adorable kids.

Jane, 5, and Billy, 3, played the game earlier this month to win a million pennies, and this time, the youngsters battled it out for a million jelly beans.

Billy didn’t seem too impressed with the game in the previous episode but there were questions he definitely got on board with this time around.

He got especially excited when the pair had to guess which is his favourite word (FYI, it’s “diarrhea”).

Jane successfully answered other questions about “Frozen”, planets and art, while Billy got one right about T. rexes.

The final question to win the jackpot asked which family member “tooted the most.”

Even though all the answers pointed to Mommy, the kids both answered “Daddy”.

See more in the clip above.